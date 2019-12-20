Traders Purchase High Volume of Wyndham Destinations Call Options (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 868 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,602% compared to the average daily volume of 51 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth about $30,699,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

