Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,426 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,072% compared to the average daily volume of 108 put options.

Shares of GOGO opened at $6.09 on Friday. Gogo has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $491.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 22.4% in the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,404,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 623,708 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,371,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 496,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

