Traders Purchase Large Volume of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,370 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,679% compared to the average daily volume of 77 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $6.26 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

