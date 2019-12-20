Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on Translate Bio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 1,732.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter worth $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.