Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

TRVN opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $67.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Trevena by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

