Trevor Matthews Acquires 625,000 Shares of 1ST Group Limited (ASX:1ST) Stock

1ST Group Limited (ASX:1ST) insider Trevor Matthews bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,875.00 ($33,244.68).

1ST Group Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.02 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of A$0.11 ($0.08). The firm has a market cap of $20.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About 1ST Group

1st Group Limited provides healthcare and corporate online search and appointment booking services in Australia. It operates MyHealth1st.com.au, an online healthcare search and appointment booking service portal that allows patients to book their healthcare appointments with their preferred healthcare provider.

