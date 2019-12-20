Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $38.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48. Tricida has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $172,250.00. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $170,869.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,893 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,609.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 673,283 shares of company stock worth $26,589,220. 66.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tricida by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,901,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,946,000 after buying an additional 1,603,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tricida by 49.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,141 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 82.4% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,424,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,212,000 after purchasing an additional 643,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,314,000 after buying an additional 486,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tricida by 23.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,984,000 after acquiring an additional 447,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

