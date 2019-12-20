Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Gap Down to $0.54

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.54. Trillium Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 11,693 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $16.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

