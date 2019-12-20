TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Down 9.6% This Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bithumb Global. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $706,215.00 and approximately $128,486.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.01228394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack's official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack's official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

