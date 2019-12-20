TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.06

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 34683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.75 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,869,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,473,000 after buying an additional 98,489 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,502,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 722,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,305,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,845 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.