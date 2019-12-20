TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,040

TUI (LON:TUI) had its price target increased by HSBC from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TUI to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TUI to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,012.14 ($13.31).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 945.80 ($12.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 6.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,023.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 885.59. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,230 ($16.18).

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

