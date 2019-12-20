UGAS (UGAS) Price Reaches $0.0201 on Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.43 or 0.06360008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

