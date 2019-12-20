Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UBX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 164,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $82,000. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

