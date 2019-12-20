Unobtanium Achieves Market Cap of $8.05 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for approximately $39.97 or 0.00555169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Unobtanium has a market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $498.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,212.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.02637545 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00019838 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000547 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,432 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

