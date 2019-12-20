ValuEngine Downgrades Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to Strong Sell

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

AROC stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.80. Archrock has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $244.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Insiders have purchased 261,110 shares of company stock valued at $324,823 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 117.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,719 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 45.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 71,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in Archrock by 50.2% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 238,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 79,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

