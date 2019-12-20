ValuEngine Downgrades Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Sell

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.95.

Shares of NBR opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.79. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 230,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 253,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

