ValuEngine Upgrades CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) to “Buy”

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPAH opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. CounterPath has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 119.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.47% of CounterPath worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

