ValuEngine Upgrades Hill International (NYSE:HIL) to “Buy”

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

HIL stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. Hill International has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.67 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hill International by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hill International by 8.6% in the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 2,098,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 165,503 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Hill International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,562,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 770,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Hill International by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,445,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 920,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.