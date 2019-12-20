ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) to Hold

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $5,665,960.86. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 25,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $1,205,807.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,837 shares of company stock worth $32,117,423.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1,621.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

