ValuEngine Upgrades Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to “Hold”

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORN. Noble Financial set a $7.10 target price on Orion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Orion Group stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

