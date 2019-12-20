ValuEngine Upgrades Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to “Hold”

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $133.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $118.89 million during the quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 57.1% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.