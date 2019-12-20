Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5985 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $123.74 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.39.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.