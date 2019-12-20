Veenendaal Frank Van Sells 2,598 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $366,006.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,881,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Veenendaal Frank Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $181,860.00.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $146.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.95 and its 200 day moving average is $137.47. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -218.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on COUP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 19.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 24.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

