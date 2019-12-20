Velas 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $30.96 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,035,213,699 coins and its circulating supply is 1,304,131,108 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.