Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VTR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Shares of VTR opened at $56.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ventas has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.12.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 12.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

