VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Buys A$40,832.52 in Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano purchased 17,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,832.52 ($28,959.23).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano purchased 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$103,410.00 ($73,340.43).

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Luciano acquired 32,196 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$73,342.49 ($52,015.95).

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 52-week low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $931.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.34.

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

