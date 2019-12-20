Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vistagen Therapeutics.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair cut shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 101,308 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. Vistagen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $39.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.57.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

