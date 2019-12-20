Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Down 15.6%

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) were down 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.76, approximately 57,466 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 442,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

