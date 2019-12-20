Volution Group (LON:FAN) PT Raised to GBX 275 at Liberum Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 209.17 ($2.75).

FAN opened at GBX 237.96 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.03 million and a P/E ratio of 25.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 184.29. Volution Group has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 210 ($2.76).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

