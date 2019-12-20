Walentin Mirosh Sells 500 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $12,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,909.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Walentin Mirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Walentin Mirosh sold 900 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $22,104.00.

NYSE:MUR opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.09. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.