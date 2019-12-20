Westminster Resources (CVE:WMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Westminster Resources Ltd. (CVE:WMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 44000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $473,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52.

Westminster Resources Company Profile (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold, silver, and copper. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties comprising an area of approximately 36,000 hectares located in southern Peru; and El Cobre project that covers an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

