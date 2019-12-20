Whitestone REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 247.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Shares of WSR stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.