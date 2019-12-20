William Doran Sells 5,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $331,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 674,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,733,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Doran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, William Doran sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00.

SEI Investments stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 248,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,087 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

