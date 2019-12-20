William T. Montone Sells 17,500 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.39. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKS. Citigroup lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley set a $47.00 price target on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 75.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 213.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the third quarter worth $101,000.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

