Winnebago Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,377 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,320% compared to the typical volume of 97 put options.

WGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 207,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150,696 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,819,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,304,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after acquiring an additional 119,482 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGO stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.84 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

