WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) Shares Down 0.9%

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $27.54, 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 30,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.