WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.28 and last traded at $52.28, 794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFIG. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.