WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.21 and last traded at $65.21, approximately 1,222 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL)

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

