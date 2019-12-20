WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Raises Dividend to $1.04 Per Share

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

WP Carey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. WP Carey has a payout ratio of 227.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect WP Carey to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.3%.

WP Carey stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.39. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

