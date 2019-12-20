X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (DBAW) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.40 on December 24th

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3967 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSEARCA DBAW opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

