X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EASG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.30 on December 24th

X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3024 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA EASG opened at $26.62 on Friday. X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17.

