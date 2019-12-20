X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading Down 0.2%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 72,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. SWS Partners boosted its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the quarter. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SWS Partners owned about 0.78% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

