X-trackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (DBEZ) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17 on December 24th

X-trackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of DBEZ opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. X-trackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

