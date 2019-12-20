XTD Ltd (ASX:XTD) Insider Acquires A$19,772.03 in Stock

XTD Ltd (ASX:XTD) insider Adam Cadwallader bought 506,975 shares of XTD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$19,772.03 ($14,022.71).

XTD Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.04 ($0.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.02.

About XTD

XTD Limited provides out-of-home advertising services for metro rail operators and outdoor media companies in Australia. It owns and operates cross-track digital video system that broadcasts various forms of content to metro train commuters. The company is based in Perth, Australia. XTD Limited is a subsidiary of Lunalite International Pty Ltd.

