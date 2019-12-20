Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,041 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $645,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,137,433.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $438,593.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $2,944,406. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

