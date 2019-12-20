Zacks: Analysts Expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. Omnicell reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.28%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

OMCL opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $92.59.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 25,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,005.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,025,840.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $115,448.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,821.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,809 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,191. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 14.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Omnicell by 33.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Omnicell by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

