Zacks: Analysts Expect Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shiloh Industries’ earnings. Shiloh Industries reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shiloh Industries.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of SHLO opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Shiloh Industries has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weber Alan W grew its stake in Shiloh Industries by 36.4% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,407,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 375,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

