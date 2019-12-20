Zacks: Analysts Expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.18). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Transocean by 51.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,462,706 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $329,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,801,000. Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,862,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $311,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,908,745 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $339,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.91. Transocean has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

