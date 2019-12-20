Zacks: Brokerages Expect InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for InterXion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. InterXion posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterXion will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. InterXion had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

INXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $90.00 target price on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. InterXion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 135.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,249,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,785 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of InterXion by 103.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,322,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,223 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after purchasing an additional 468,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 664,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after purchasing an additional 379,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of InterXion by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after purchasing an additional 366,540 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INXN opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. InterXion has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.64.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

