Zacks: Brokerages Expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. TETRA Technologies also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. TETRA Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTI shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $213.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

